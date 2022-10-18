Crews continue to contain 'human-caused' 8 Road Fire near Eatonville

About 100 properties near Eatonville are under a Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation order due to a wildfire that was human-caused.

The 8 Road Fire was first reported on Oct. 15 at about 4 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire is burning on Washington State Department of Natural Resources land and brush in the Elbe Hills State Forest.

The Level 1 notice affects properties accessed off of Scott Turner Road in Sections 28, 29, 32 and 33 of Township 16 N, Range 5 E.

Scott Turner Road in Section 33 at the 501 Gate and the 503 Gate at the Junction of the 8 Road and 5 Road are closed.

According to fire officials, the fire is estimated at 225 acres and dozens of personnel are working to contain it.

Officials said on Monday night that the fire was human-caused.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.