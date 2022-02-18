Crews contain fire at Lakewood warehouse

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a Lakewood warehouse overnight.

Crews responded to a report of a commercial fire at about 1 a.m. Friday in the 9200 block of 51st Avenue Southwest within the Lakewood Industrial park.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue said crews contained the fire and there was a sprinkler system in the building.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is unknown.

