Crews cleaning up oil spill at Colman Dock

article

Coast Guard and Department of Ecology crews are helping clean up an oil spill at Colman Dock in downtown Seattle.

According to Ecology, excavator work at the dock led to oil spilling in the harbor. Crews are treating the area with hard boom and absorbent materials to keep more oil from spilling into the water.

Crews will be on-site cleaning throughout the night.

