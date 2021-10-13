Deputies looking for domestic violence suspect after responding to fire in Graham

Law enforcement are searching for a domestic violence suspect after responding to a fire at a garage in the 29000 block of Meridian Ave. East on Wednesday in Graham.

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are now saying a man assaulted his parents and possibly a neighbor. When they arrived, he barricaded himself in the detached garage.

As deputies tried to get him to surrender, they could hear the suspect using a saw. The suspect then pointed what appeared to be a handgun toward deputies through the sawed hole in the wall. He began yelling that he was going to "blow the place up."

Deputies saw smoke coming from the chimney and the rear slider, then they heard a small explosion.

The building that was on fire had ammunition inside, initially pushing firefighters back. They said they could see and hear ammunition going off as the building burned. The homeowners informed officers that on top of ammunition, there were explosive gasses and fireworks inside the garage as well.

The suspect fled from the garage on a dirt bike and went out into the woods.

K9 search teams were deployed looking for the suspect, but deputies learned that he was driven out of the area after ditching the dirt bike. Law enforcement will continue to search for the suspect.

Those in the area are asked to stay in their homes.

This is a developing story.

We will have updates as they become available.

