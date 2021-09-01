Crews battling commercial fire in White Center

Smoke and steam billowed into the air as crews battled a commercial fire Wednesday morning in White Center.

Firefighters were called around 9:00 a.m. to the 9800 block of 17th Ave. SW.

King County Fire District #2 officials said crews were trying to keep the fire from spreading and were asking people to avoid the area.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire

