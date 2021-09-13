Crews battling 3-alarm fire at White Center strip mall

Crews battled a three-alarm fire Monday morning that ripped through a tavern in White Center.

Firefighters were called before 6:00 a.m. to the fire in the 9600 block of 16th Ave.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area while crews fought the fire defensively.

It was not clear what caused the fire.

This is the same area where multiple businesses were destroyed back in July. That fire is being investigated as arson, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

