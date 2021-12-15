Large fire rips through 5-story building in Olympia, spreads to 4 others

Fire crews in Olympia responded to a large downtown commercial fire early Wednesday that damaged five buildings.

Crews responded to a report of a commercial fire around 5:00 a.m. at 302 Capitol Way North. The building was a 5-story residential project that was still under construction.

"It was a big fireball that just kind of blasted up in the air," said Tim Jenson, who witnessed the massive fire. "Within about 60 seconds it had expanded to cover about half the roof."

Kevin Bossard, assistant chief of operations with the Olympia Fire Department, told The Olympian the building is a total loss.

Fire officials said the fire started in the five-story building and spread to four other buildings. No injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Crews battled a three-alarm fire Wednesday in Olympia. (Credit: East Olympia Fire District 6) ( )

Among the other buildings nearby that were damaged were Pete Lea’s Automotive Medical Center and August Creative, a web design consultant.

Bossard said the damage is at least $1 million, which means the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will assist the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. Bossard said part of the investigation includes interviewing the team of the construction project.

"What we’re going to do is we’re going to work with them to figure out what work did you do the last three days? Was there any hot work in there? Was there anything at all that may have caused this? And if no, then we’ll rule that out, then it’s just going through the next steps," said Bossard.

The manager of a nearby hotel told FOX 13 News that residents were briefly evacuated before 5 a.m. but were able to go back into the building.

In a statement, Olympia's city manager said, in part:

"We are enormously grateful that no lives were lost, and no one was injured in the fire. Our Fire Department has confirmed that a family living in one of the buildings is safe and has been relocated. However, they did lose their home and belongings.

We are also fortunate to have friends. A fire of this size and complexity would not have been able to be contained as quickly and the potential damage limited so much without the help and support of our jurisdiction partners: the fire agencies of the cities of Tumwater and Lacey and local fire districts in Thurston County.

We do not now know for a fact what caused the fire. Until we know what is true, we ask that members of the community please not participate in speculation about the cause and cast blame on others in the community. We need to act on facts and evidence.

The size and scope of the fire has triggered the attention of the Federal Government. So, the best investigative organizations in the country will be working with our Fire and Police departments to thoroughly investigate how the fire started.

In the meantime, we at the City are looking into what help looks like for these businesses and families impacted by the fire. It is the holiday season, and the impacted business owners and the entire downtown need the support and comfort of the community. I know we can count on Olympia to come through."

Several gofundmes have been created to help the Olympia businesses and residents impacted by the fire:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

