Crews battle two-alarm fire at commercial warehouse in Tacoma

Fire crews battle a massive, two-alarm fire at a Tacoma warehouse Saturday.

Tacoma Fire responded to the structure fire, located at the 3100 block of S. Pine Street, between Center St. and S. Tacoma Way, just before 1 p.m. Clouds of smoke could be seen billowing from the building. Officials say the building is being used by a linen service company.

Fire could be see fire coming from the top of the building, and at one point, the building's roof collapsed. Crews continue to provide exterior defensive strategy on the structure, Tacoma Fire officials say.

Officials say S. Pine Street will remain closed for at least two hours due to the ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire. No details have been released on what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported as of Saturday afternoon.

