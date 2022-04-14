Fire destroys Seabeck community club

Crews battled a fire that destroyed a community club Wednesday evening in Seabeck.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report of a structure fire at about 10:30 p.m.

The fire was at the Holly Community Club at 24283 Northwest Seabeck Holly Road.

(Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue)

When crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

At about 11:30 p.m., fire officials said crews were still trying to put out the fire.

Units from other fire departments responded to help Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

It's unknown what caused the fire and no injuries were reported.

Officials said they will have updates Thursday morning.

