Crews battle fire at vacant building in Lake City

The roof of a vacant building in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood collapsed as crews extinguished a fire Friday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., crews responded to a building fire near Northeast 140th Street and Lake City Way.

When crews arrived, a vacant building was fully engulfed.

Crews had the fire under control but officials asked nearby businesses and homes to close doors and windows because of the smoke.

At about 9:30 a.m., the roof of the building collapsed.

Officials said homes and businesses nearby were at risk of flooding due water run off from fighting the fire. Seattle Public Utilities is helping divert water runoff.

No injuries have been reported and cause of the fire is under investigation.