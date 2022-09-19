Crews battle building fire in Pioneer Square

Crews worked to get a fire under control at a three-story building in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood on Monday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a commercial structure fire on First Avenue and Cherry Street at about 6:30 a.m.

Smoke was seen coming out of one of the units when FOX 13 arrived.

Fire officials told FOX 13 the building has a 7-Eleven on the first floor, storage on the second floor and apartments on the third floor. They believe the fire started on the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.