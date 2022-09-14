Police, crews at scene of house fire in Montlake; people should avoid area

Seattle fire crews and police are at the scene of a house fire in the Montlake neighborhood Wednesday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement of a home in the 2200 block of 25th Avenue East.

The Seattle Fire Department said that there was also an ongoing scene of violence response at the same location.

Police are at the same location contacting a man, who is possibly in crisis and armed with a knife, inside the burning home.

Investigators believe another person is inside the home and may be injured.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

FOX 13 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.