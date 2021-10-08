Crew shortage delays, cancels several ferry routes Friday

Travelers taking ferries on Friday should expect longer wait times as several Friday routes are either delayed or canceled.

Washington State Ferries officials said the delays and cancelations are due to staffing shortages.

RELATED: Washington State Ferries forced to cancel several sailings due to staff shortage

The following are the latest updates on Friday routes:

Canceled Seattle/Bremerton route: 7:05 a.m., 8:45 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 12:20 p.m., 2:05 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:35 p.m., 7:20 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. out of Bainbridge. The 7:55 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 1:10 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 10:05 p.m. routes out of Seattle.

The No. 2 sailings canceled for the Edmonds/Kingston route: 5:30 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 8:40 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 9:10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. from Kingston. The 6:10 a.m., 7:55 a.m., 9:35 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 12:40 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 5:25 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:50 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. sailings from Edmonds.

The No. 2 sailings canceled for the Mukilteo/Clinton route: 8:00 a.m., 9:00a.m., 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:05 p.m., 4:05 p.m., 5:05 p.m., 6:05 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 8:00 p.m. from Clinton. Here are the routes from Mukilteo: 8:30a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:35 p.m., 3:35 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7:35 p.m., 8:35 p.m.

The Seattle/Bremerton route: 6:20 a.m. Bremerton and 7:35 a.m. Seattle departure will sail as late departures.

Point Defiance/Tahlequah route: out of service.

RELATED: State launching ferry line-cutting patrols, violators face $139 fine

For more information and updates on the WSF’s ferry schedule, click here.

Earlier this week, staffing shortages delayed several routes.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram