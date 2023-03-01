Crazy photos at Yosemite National Park show snow up to rooftops, blocking doorway

A powerful winter storm across Yosemite National Park has led to significant snowfall – up to 15 feet in some areas.

Photos shared by the park show snow reaching rooftops in Curry Village and blocking the entrance of a men's bathroom.

"Yosemite has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, with snow up to 15 feet deep in some areas and the park’s closure on Feb. 25," Yosemite National Park wrote Tuesday on social media platforms.

Users on Twitter and Facebook reacted to the amazing photos.

"I thought December 2021 was snowy, but wow," one user wrote, while another person said, "15 ft?? Unreal."

The agency said park crews were working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return.

The park has been closed since Saturday, and there is currently no estimated date for reopening.

Storms have been pummeling the West Coast, leading to epic snowfall totals high up in the Sierra Nevada, where the national park is located.

Snow covers a Yosemite Falls sign. (Credit: Yosemite National Park)

The latest blizzard caused 40 inches of snow on the ground beating the previous record for the date of 36 inches in 1969, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

A multiday severe weather event is putting nearly 40 million people at risk of seeing tornadoes, hail and strong winds.

Curry Village rooftops covered in snow. (Credit: Yosemite National Park)

In the Midwest and Northeast, heavy snow and ice are expected to significantly impact daily life across at least 10 states starting Thursday.

A men's bathroom is impassable because of snow blocking the door. (Credit: Yosemite National Park)

