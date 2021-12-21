At least 1 killed in crash on I-5 in Ferndale

At least one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 5 in Ferndale.

Washington State Patrol troopers said they were investigating a fatality crash and warned drivers to be cautious as freezing rain was falling in the area.

Southbound lanes of I-5 were blocked for several hours at Portal Way (milepost 263) but have since reopened.

During the investigation, authorities asked drivers to avoid the area and said to expect significant delays.

Crash on I-5 in Everett

Further south, all northbound lanes of I-5 in Everett were blocked for a short time at Marine View Dr. As of 7:15 p.m., traffic was getting by slowly.

It's unclear what led to the crash or if there were any injuries. Emergency crews and the incident response team were at the scene.

