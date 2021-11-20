Expand / Collapse search

Crashed dump truck blocking eastbound US-2 near I-5

EVERETT, Wash. - A crashed dump truck is blocking all lanes of eastbound US-2 just east of I-5.

Washington State Patrol says the truck and another vehicle crashed heading eastbound on US-2. The dump truck rolled onto its side and spilled gravel all over the road, which officials say will take a long time to clean up.

No one was injured in the crash.

Tow trucks are on the way, and drivers are urged to avoid the area while crews clean up.