Crash kills 2 teenagers, injures 4 others including deputy in Oregon

Two teenagers were killed and four others, including a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy, were critically injured after a Wednesday vehicle crash in Beaverton, Oregon, authorities said.

Beaverton police were called to the two-car crash just before 12:30 a.m.

A Nissan Altima was driving southbound, ran a red light and hit a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, investigators said.

Beaverton police said five people were in the Nissan at the time of the crash.

Two people in the Nissan, identified as Matthew Amaya, 17, and Juan Pacheco Aguilera, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Beaverton Police Department.

The Beaverton School District said the five people in the Nissan attended Southridge High School.

"We are devastated to learn of these deaths. Our hearts go out to their families and friends, and our thoughts are with those who are currently hospitalized," Superintendent Don Grotting wrote in a letter to families.

Authorities identified the deputy as Michael Trotter and said as of Wednesday afternoon he was in critical but stable condition at a nearby hospital.

The three other people in the car, including the driver, were taken to nearby hospitals and were in critical condition. None of their names have been released to the public.

The Washington County Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.