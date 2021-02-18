Federal Way officer seriously injured in crash

article

A Federal Way police officer was seriously injured after he rear-ended an SUV in Graham Thursday morning.

Trooper Ryan Burke with Washington State Police said it happened about 10 a.m. when a blue Chevy Suburban was stopped to take a left. The officer rear-ended the SUV and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Burke said the officer was alert at the scene.

The Suburban driver was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. There were a few children in the SUV. All of them are OK.

Meridian Avenue was closed in both directions while crews investigated.

Washington State Patrol is handling the investigation.