Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Everett

Everett police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by car Monday Morning.

The crash happened on Evergreen Way at about 6 a.m.

Police told FOX 13 News that a man in his 80s was in the roadway when a car struck him. He died at the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

Detectives are still at the scene, and Evergreen Way between 100th and Everett Mall Way remains closed for the investigation.

Police are asking drivers to take alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

