Crash causes fire in Tacoma, shuts down Marine View Drive for hours

A portion of Marine View Drive in Tacoma will be closed for much of Tuesday morning while crews clean up a crash scene that destroyed a utility pole and caused a fire.

According to Tacoma Fire, it happened before 7 a.m. on Marine View Drive between Taylor Way and Norpoint Way NE.

Photos show an SUV crashed into a power pole, which sparked a residential fire. All of the residents made it out safely.

The fire has since been put out, but power pole repairs will keep the road closed through Tuesday morning.

