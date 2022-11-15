Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent

article

A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St.

Traffic and fire crews are currently on-scene and have fire engines blocking all southbound lanes.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes. It is not known when the crash will be cleared.