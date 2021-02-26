CPAC 2021: Trump Jr. headlines Friday’s list of speakers

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) opened Friday with a slew of former President Donald Trump’s allies slated to speak.

While the former president isn’t scheduled to speak until Sunday, his eldest son — Donald Trump Jr. — will headline Friday’s list of high-profile conservative speakers.

Friday’s speakers include the following:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Sen. Mike Lee, Utah

Former Gov. Scott Walker, Wisc.

Sen. James Lankford, Okla.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas

Rep. Mo Brooks, Ala.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, N.C.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Ark.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Tenn.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Fla.

Sen. Rick Scott, Fla.

Sen. Josh Hawley, Mo.

Donald Trump Jr.

CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp told the Associated Press the event would feature panels on election integrity and highlight "huge" evidence of illegal voting in states that swung the election in President Joe Biden’s favor.

Since the election, Trump has erroneously claimed that widespread voter fraud led to his defeat. Numerous courts and election officials have debunked such claims, though none have swayed the former president from his allegation.

And those allegations fueled a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. As Congress gathered to count the electoral votes, certifying Biden’s victory, a pro-Trump mob stormed the halls chanting "Fight for Trump" and "Stop the steal."

It led to Trump’s second impeachment in the House of Representatives. And though he evaded conviction in the Senate trial, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell laid the blame on Trump, calling him "practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day."

McConnell is a regular at CPAC, but not this year. According to the Lexington Herald Leader, the Kentucky Senator did not receive an invitation.

None of the conservatives who’ve been critical of Trump since the riot will speak, including the seven who voted to convict him in the Senate trial.

Instead, conservatives will hear from 2024 presidential hopefuls looking to bolster their standing in the party still revolving around Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. DeSantis, who rose to prominence within the Republican Party on his opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns, kicked off Friday’s ceremonies — calling Florida an "oasis of freedom."

He again raged against the pandemic lockdown measures enacted across the country while touting Florida as a state that "got it right." More than 30,000 Floridians have died from COVID-19 and nearly 2 million infections have been confirmed in the state since the onset of the outbreak, data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

"While so many governors over the last year have kept locking people down, Florida lifted people up," DeSantis said.

He shifted his focus to voting and cited the moves Florida has made since the presidential election in 2000. He bragged about the removal of local election officials since his tenure began, and said he resisted pressure to expand mail-in ahead of last year’s election.

"And the result, on election night, by midnight, the State of Florida had counted, tabulated and put out 11 million votes.," DeSantis said.

Desantis attacked tech companies and promised to combat political censorship, which again came under fire last month when social media companies banned Trump from their platforms.

He wrapped up his presentation by praising the late Rush Limbaugh and reaffirmed his commitment to the wave of Republican politics ushered in by Trump.

"What’s true in Florida is true for conservatives across the nation," DeSantis proclaimed. "We cannot, we will not go back to the days of the failed Republican establishment of yesteryear."

This story was reported from Atlanta.