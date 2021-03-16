Covington Walmart temporarily closes after COVID-19 outbreak among employees

article

A Covington Walmart has temporarily closed after a reported COVID-19 outbreak among staff members.

Public health officials were notified of the store’s outbreak on March 11th, according to a statement from a Public Health-Seattle & King County. In total, 24 cases were reported; 15 of those have been confirmed positive by health officials. No customers have reported positive cases linked to the outbreak.

Health officials told Q13 News they continue to work closely with the store to investigate and provide guidance.

Public health officials said they have not identified any COVID-19 violations of the state's reopening plan at that store location. They have recommended that the store provide COVID-19 testing access for employees, assess facility ventilation system, and work to implement COVID-19 mitigation strategies for employees and customers upon reopening.

Q13 News reached out to Walmart, but no response has been provided yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.