COVID-19 vaccines delayed by winter storms, shortages force clinics to close

Severe winter weather is being blamed for a massive shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations including in Washington state. Clinics were forced to postpone inoculations across Puget Sound scheduled for Friday through Monday.

Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue was one of the few clinics administering doses Friday, saying 1,100 patients were scheduled to receive a dose.

Yet for some who are qualified to receive the vaccine, getting the medicine can sometimes be a challenge.

One Eastside grandmother got her second dose Friday as her daughter helped coordinate the effort all the way from Arizona.

"My mom again doesn’t have a computer," said Kim Brewer. "It was really up to me or somebody else to figure that out for her."

Delays meant vaccination clinics in King County had to be postponed through Monday. County officials said the delays would also push back scheduling for those seeking the first of two COVID-19 vaccine injections.