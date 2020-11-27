Covid relief funds aim holiday cheer on local business

For years holiday shopping helped pushed the bottom line into the black for many businesses. This year it could be make-or-break for many. Local and small businesses owners are crossing their fingers that shoppers hunt them out in hopes to ensure their survival last beyond this holiday season into the next.

Federal CARES Act funding is being used to shine the light on small businesses that help shape the character of North Sound neighborhoods.

Since 1991, J. Matheson’s has been the place to go to find just the right gift in Everett. Black Friday has always been a boon for business and the store’s owner says this year is more important than ever.

“Small Business Saturday has now become our busiest day of the year,” said Judy Matheson.

She credits loyal customers for her success, but downtown is not as busy as it used to be. The pandemic pushed her to re-think how to reach new customers, that is why her daughter helped design a new store website.

Snohomish County just did the same thing. Thanks to coronavirus relief funds, the Support SnoCo campaign launched on Friday as an effort to remind holiday shoppers that local businesses need their help now more than ever.

Advertisement

“We’re starting to see the delight at the end of the tunnel,” said county spokesperson Kent Patton. “We want these businesses there for us this time next year.”

Suzi Quillen has already been migrating her Arlington yarn and antique store online. Perfectly Knotty has been in business since 2014. Quillen says she hopes the county’s campaign reminds her neighbors to shop local this holiday.

“A lot of time people don’t even know that we’re here,” she said.

Matheson suggests if your holiday shopping takes you to the mall or your favorite small business, Support SnoCo just might help you discover something new and discover what makes the north sound special.