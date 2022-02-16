COVID cases falling in Washington, but hospitals remain packed

article

COVID-19 infections are falling in Washington, and state leaders are poised to announce end dates for mask mandates and vaccination requirements.

Despite the good news, Washington’s hospitals are still packed with patients.

UW Medicine reports that in January, they were treating as many as 204 COVID-19 inpatients across their four hospitals. Today, that number is fewer than 50.

While the numbers are improving, UW Medicine is still treating patients for things other than COVID, and capacity remains tight.

"For the most part, every bed is full," said John Lynch with Harborview Medical Center’s infection control program. "It is not just the decision to have care, it's care that is desperately needed by people."

Lynch still encourages people not to throw out their face masks, even if mask mandates come to an end.

"Surgical masks, medical masks, K95s, N95s and similar shouldn't go anywhere, if you feel that’s the right move for you," said Lynch.

