COVID-19 testing site to open this weekend at Evergreen State Fairgrounds

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site to open in Snohomish County

On Saturday, the Snohomish Health District will open a COVID-19 testing site that will operate seven days a week.

MONROE, Wash. - A new COVID-19 testing site that will operate seven days a week is opening up in Snohomish County this weekend.

The site is located at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe and will open on Saturday. 

"Testing is a critical part of preventing the spread of COVID-19 and we are thrilled to see this partnership come together to support people who need tests in the Snohomish County area," said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah. 

On Saturday, the site will be open from 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., and then be open from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. seven days a week. 

Health officials said the site will be able to do 1,000 tests per day. 

People who plan to get tested are strongly encouraged to get an appointment at www.ineedacovid19test.com

For people with limited or no internet access can contact the Snohomish Health District’s call center at 425-339-5278 and staff can help people register for their testing appointments. 

"We are grateful to our federal, state, and local partners for ensuring these much-needed resources will be available to help Snohomish County’s residents," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers.

The site is in partnership with the Snohomish Health District, Washington State Department of Health (DOH), and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

