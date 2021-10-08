COVID-19 outbreak on Orting High School football team postpones homecoming week events

Orting High School’s homecoming events that were scheduled for this week were canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the school’s football team.

"All unvaccinated OHS Football Players will quarantine for the next 14 days. Those who were vaccinated or had a previous verified COVID-19 positive case within the past 90 days can attend school in person," Orting School District officials announced Thursday on its website.

The district did not say how many cases were involved in the outbreak.

RELATED: Local families raise concerns and challenges with students quarantining at home

Some of the events included the homecoming parade, football game against Fife and the formal tailgate.

The events will be rescheduled to a later date, which has yet to be announced. District leaders are working on a plan for future dates.

All football practices and games will be postponed until Oct. 19.

"Along with protecting the health of all homecoming event participants, students, families, and staff, this decision was made to maintain a critical community event for all staff, students, and community members," district officials said.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram