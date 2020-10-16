COVID-19 outbreak at Harborview Medical Center: 14 people test positive, 1 death

Officials say ten staff members and four patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at Harborview Medical Center. One of the patients has died.

All ten hospital staff members are now in isolation and not working, officials said during a Friday news conference.

There have been more than 93,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington since the start of the pandemic and more than 2,100 deaths.

This is a developing story and will be updated.