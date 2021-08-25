COVID-19 origins report: Unclassified version of US review expected within 'days'

U.S. officials said an unclassified version of a review on the origins of COVID-19 sought by President Joe Biden is expected to be released for the public within "several days," as China accused the country of politicizing the issue.

In late May, Biden ordered a 90-day review by intelligence agencies of theories about the origins of the coronavirus, including whether the virus could have leaked from a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan where it was first detected in late 2019. The other likely scenario identified was an animal-to-human transmission.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that an unclassified version of the report was expected to be released within "several days."

Biden was briefed Tuesday on the classified report, according to the Washington Post. The outlet reported that the review was inconclusive about the origins, citing two U.S. officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The completion of the review comes as the U.S., China and the World Health Organization remain entangled in a feud that centers on whether the virus that causes COVID-19 could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

A joint WHO-China report earlier this year concluded that a lab leak was "extremely unlikely," and China wants the investigation to move on to other possibilities. The joint report said the most likely scenario is that the virus jumped from bats to another animal that then infected humans.

But the findings are not conclusive, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in late March that "all hypotheses are on the table and warrant complete and further studies."

On Wednesday, China went on the offensive ahead of the intelligence report’s release and accused the U.S. of politicizing the issue by seeking to blame China. Fu Cong, a Foreign Ministry director general, said at a briefing for foreign journalists that "scapegoating China cannot whitewash the U.S."

"If they want to baselessly accuse China, they better be prepared to accept the counterattack from China," he said.

The White House has criticized China for a lack of transparency, saying in a previous statement that the inability to get inspectors on the ground in the early months of the initial outbreak "will always hamper any investigation into the origin of COVID-19."

The Associated Press previously reported on China’s interference in the WHO’s probes of the virus and its fanning of conspiracy theories online. China has also forced journalists to leave the country in recent years and silenced or jailed whistleblowers from Wuhan and elsewhere.

The COVID-19 pandemic death toll stands as more than 4.4 million people worldwide as a more contagious variant of the virus continues to circulate — largely among unvaccinated populations. Public health officials say insight into the origins of the virus could help governments prevent and contain future outbreaks.

Many scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, say they still believe the virus most likely occurred in nature and jumped from animals to humans. The most compelling argument for investigating the possibility of a lab leak is not any new hard evidence — but rather the fact that another pathway for virus spread has not been 100% confirmed.

"The great probability is still that this virus came from a wildlife reservoir," said Arinjay Banerjee, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Saskatchewan, Canada.

He pointed to the fact that spillover events – when viruses jump from animals to humans – are common in nature, and that scientists already know of two similar beta coronaviruses that evolved in bats and caused epidemics when humans were infected, SARS1 and MERS. However, the case is not completely closed.

"There are probabilities, and there are possibilities," said Banerjee. "Because nobody has identified a virus that’s 100% identical to SARS-CoV-2 in any animal, there is still room for researchers to ask about other possibilities."

But confirming the origin of a virus with 100% certainty is often not fast, easy, or always even possible. Scientists never confirmed the origin of smallpox before the disease was eradicated through a global vaccination program.

Experts have cautioned that it’s unlikely that a 90-day review will yield definitive new answers.

"We rarely get a ‘smoking gun,’" said Stephen Morse, a disease researcher at Columbia University. "Even under the best of circumstances we rarely get certainty, just degrees of likelihood."

