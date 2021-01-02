Expand / Collapse search
COVID-19 ‘miracle patient’ leaves hospital after three months

By Chris Williams
Published 
Good News
FOX TV Digital Team

‘Miracle’ COVID Patient Leaves Hospital After More Than Three Months

A Georgia patient who spent more than three months in hospital after suffering from COVID-19 complications finally went home on New Year’s Eve. (Credit: Memorial Satilla Health via Storyful)

WAYCROSS, Ga. - Lisa Martin is finally leaving the hospital after three months of battling COVID-19.

The Georgia patient was admitted to Memorial Satilla Health in late September. She was discharged on New Year’s Eve.

"Her amazing journey includes 59 days on a ventilator, 40 days in an induced coma and surviving a frontal lobe stroke," the hospital said. 

They described Martin as a "miracle patient".

The hospital posted video of Martin leaving the hospital as staff members clapped.

It marked one year, earlier this week, since the deadly coronavirus was first identified and the U.S. surpassed 20 million cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

RELATED: US surpasses 20 million coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins

The nation surpassed 15 million cases last month amid a surge where more than 1 million Americans fell ill to the virus in the first five days of December.

Now, nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million coronavirus cases globally are Americans. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have also totaled more than 346,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 