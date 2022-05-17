COVID-19 infections surging in some Washington counties

If it seems like more people in your immediate circle are getting COVID-19, you would be correct.

Clallam and San Juan counties have been rated 'high risk' for contracting COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control. King, Snohomish and Jefferson counties have moved into the 'medium risk' category.

"We are seeing an average of 1,000 cases of COVID per day in King County, so that’s why you are seeing more people around you become infected," said King County interim health director Dennis Worsham. "Keep in mind, this is much lower than the 5,000 cases per day we were seeing during the omicron surge in January."

King and Snohomish counties moved to ‘medium risk’ after crossing the threshold of 200 cases per 100,000 people. King County has a seven-day average of 200 cases per 100,000, and Snohomish County is averaging 218.

San Juan County just moved to ‘high risk’ with 444 cases per 100,000, and Clallam County is considered high risk with its hospitalization rates. Jefferson County is considered medium risk because of its hospitalization rate.

Not included in the CDC case count are people who tested positive with a home COVID test and did not report their results to health officials.

"We are definitely recommending people wear masks whether you’re vaccinated or not, if you are in close proximity of others at indoor settings," said Worsham.

He said the current variation of COVID is a subset of omicron, and January’s surge may have helped immunity.

"Because we had such high exposure in our first round, we are seeing a natural immunity certainly playing a factor in less illnesses this time," said Worsham.

He said King County has an initial vaccination rate of over 80%, but the booster rate is at 60%—and he says that needs to be higher.

"The good thing is, I think we are starting to plateau from this current surge," he said.