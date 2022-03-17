Court docs: Woman with suspended license hits pedestrian, Good Samaritan stops her from fleeing

article

A woman with a suspended license has been arrested for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Auburn and attempting to flee the scene.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Lauren Williams was driving a stolen van on March 14 around 6:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of I Street NE.

She allegedly hit a 32-year-old woman who was crossing the street.

Court documents allege Williams "braked slightly" after hitting the victim before speeding off.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. One car driving by at the time stopped to try and help the victim before first responders arrived.

A person who was driving behind Williams witnessed the crash and followed her as she drove away. She got out of the stolen van and attempted to run away, but the driver got out of his vehicle as well and stopped her. Court documents say he stayed with her to make sure she didn't run until police arrived.

She also has a record of various criminal and traffic charges dating back to at least 2010, according to court documents.

Williams has been charged with felony hit-and-run and possession of a stolen vehicle. Prosecutors say "she is a danger to the community and an extreme flight risk with 28 warrants issued since 2012."

