Court docs: Suspect charged with murder for killing man with rock during argument

A man was charged with murder after prosecutors say he threw a rock at a man's head and killed him in Federal Way.

57-year-old Judi Kilma is charged with second-degree murder, suspected of throwing the rock during an argument.

According to court documents, Kilma got into an argument with the victim outside the Safeway at Military Rd S and S 288th St, around 8:11 p.m. on Sept. 19. The victim was sitting on the sidewalk curb with another person when Kilma approached on his bike.

At some point during the argument, the victim reportedly threatened Kilma with a knife, then punctured one of the tires on his bike.

Kilma walked off angrily, according to court documents, and was captured on surveillance video leaning his bike against the wall of the store, then picking up something from the ground.

Court documents say he walked back and then hurled the rock at the victim's, striking him in the head and leaving a gash on the left side.

Before he could attack again, Kilma was restrained by bystanders, but eventually got into the passenger seat of a pickup truck parked nearby and was driven off. The victim and the person he was with drove off in their car.

According to court documents, the victim was driven to the Chevron in Kent and the driver went in to get him ice, while he stayed in the car and smoked fentanyl.

The driver then called 911 and waited with the victim. When first responders arrived, the victim was unconscious and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Officers identified Kilma as the suspect after speaking with witnesses, including the other man who drove the victim to Chevron.

Police interviewed Kilma, who said that he feared for his life when the victim threatened him with a knife, and did not mean to kill him, according to court documents.

Kilma's bail was set at $250,000.