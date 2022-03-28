Court docs: Suspect accused in Edmonds officer's death has history of stabbing arrests

The suspect accused of stabbing and killing an off-duty Edmonds police officer in Las Vegas over the weekend has a history of stabbing arrests, according to court documents.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department responded to a stabbing on a pedestrian bridge near the 3900 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

According to Las Vegas police, there was an altercation over an interaction with a dog on Friday between Officer Tyler Steffins and another man, later identified as 58-year-old Freddy Allen. The two then got into another fight on Saturday.

Police said Steffins, who was off-duty, was stabbed by the man. Steffins was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Allen was arrested for open murder.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News also reveal that Allen has been accused of several violent crimes in the past, including previous stabbings.

On Sept. 7, 2021, police say Allen was lunging at security with a knife outside a Vegas strip store. Two months later, he was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man outside a casino hotel. The victim needed 10 staples in his head and over 20 stitches between both arms. Police later determined Allen used a ‘pyramid-shaped’ ring to stab the suspect.

