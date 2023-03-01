Police: Man accused of driving at 2 people also involved in multi-car crash, carjacking

article

A man has been charged for allegedly crashing into several cars before carjacking another one, all the while bragging about being a "good driver" to authorities when he was arrested. He may have also been involved in two pedestrian incidents that same day.

According to witnesses, a Lexus was driving at a "high rate of speed" near S 72nd Street and I-5 in Pierce County when that driver veered across several lanes of traffic before hitting about four vehicles.

The driver then got out after crashing the Lexus, and got into an argument with the driver of a Dodge flatbed pickup truck. Moments later, the driver who caused the multi-car crash hit the driver of the pickup with a baseball bat and stole his truck, according to court documents.

Officers who responded to the crash scene say they saw a small square piece of tinfoil with black burn residue and a small torch near it on the floor of the driver's side in the Lexus.

The stolen truck ran through the main gate at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Kristopher Starkgraf, was arrested by military police.

It's believed that Starkgraf was also involved in two incidents in Kitsap County prior to the Pierce County crash and carjacking.

A manwalking on the shoulder of Highway 3 in Poulsbo and saw a car driving at him. When he yelled at the driver, the person made a U-turn and sped toward him, forcing the man to jump into a ditch to avoid being hit, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Then, as a woman was walking outside a convenience store on Highway 3, a Lexus drove at her and pinned her to the steel and glass wall of the convenience store. The driver then backed up and sped off.

Police believe Starkgraf was involved in these two incidents. Court documents for the Kitsap County incidents have not yet been released.

When he was arrested, Starkgraf told officers that he was a "federal confidential informant" and was talking about missions and a spy plane, according to court documents.

He also told officers that he had been driving 130 mph and using shoulders to drive for the past two days, and indicated he was doing that before the multi-vehicle crash, court documents said.

Investigators say Starkgraf bragged about being a good driver, and when told he crashed into several cars, told officers that this was only his first crash and that he was still a good driver, according to court documents.

Starkgraf has been charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and hit-and-run attended.

Bail has been set at $100,000.