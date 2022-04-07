Court docs: Man tries to rob Seattle Nordstrom, attacks employee, security officer

article

The King County Prosecutor's Office filed second-degree robbery charges against Scot Witzel, accused of stealing merchandise and attacking an employee at Nordstrom Rack over the weekend.

According to charging documents, Witzel was at the Nordstrom Rack in downtown Seattle on Saturday, when staff noticed him taking items and trying to burn the security devices off them, then stuffing them into a bag. Witzel reportedly hid more than $1,000 worth of items in his bag when he tried to leave.

Witzel allegedly got angry with another employee and threw a pair of boots at her. A loss prevention officer went to stop Witzel as he left, who then punched them in the face before being subdued on the floor by security, according to court documents.

Witzel already had a warrant for his arrest in connection to a second-degree theft charge from Dec. 15, 2021. This led the judge to hold Witzel in the King County Jail on $15,000 bail.

