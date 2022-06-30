Court docs: Man held on $2M bail after mother found decapitated in Shoreline home

A man has been arrested and booked into King County Jail for investigation of homicide after his mother was found dead in their Shoreline home, according to court documents.

King County Sheriff's deputies were sent to a home in the 1500 block of NW 195th Street in Shoreline to conduct a welfare check on June 29. According to court documents, a concerned neighbor said they heard screaming followed by a series of loud ‘thumping’ coming from a nearby unit around 2 a.m. that day.

That neighbor called 911 around 9 a.m. to request a welfare check when they realized their neighbor's car was still in its spot, even though she should have been at work at that time.

Deputies arrived at the home for the welfare check and knocked, and the resident's 29-year-old son answered the door. The man acknowledged that he knew he was in violation of a no-contact order his mother had filed against him. That no-contact order was filed in early May.

When deputies asked the man where his mother was, he said she was at work, though "he changed his statement when pressed about why her vehicle was still at the scene," according to court documents.

Since deputies were unable to make contact with the 29-year-old's mother, they forced entry into the home for the welfare check, where they found the decapitated body of what appeared to be an adult woman in the upstairs bathroom.

He told deputies that he and his mother had been arguing when the neighbor heard screaming, and that he and his mother had been arguing "all the time," according to court documents.

The woman and her son were the only known residents in the home.

The son was taken into custody for investigation of homicide. He is currently being held at the King County Jail on $2 million bail.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.