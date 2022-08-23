Court docs: Man accused of murdering partner in Ballard stabbed her over 100 times

Court documents say a man accused of murdering his partner stabbed her more than a hundred times.

The King County Prosecutor on Tuesday charged Terence Chan with second-degree domestic violence murder in connection to a death in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood on Aug. 18.

Documents detail a disturbingly violent death. The victim, Chan's intimate partner Hao (Helen) Tong, suffered more than a hundred puncture wounds to her face, arms and upper body. Chan's defense claimed those injuries were the result of him defending himself, according to court documents, though Chan's own injuries were a bruise on his knee and some scratches on his arms.

"Even assuming the defendant’s claim that the victim initiated the conflict is accurate, the degree of violence and injury the defendant excessively inflicted upon the victim clearly exposes the defendant as a man of little control and readily capable of extreme violence against others," read the docs. "The defendant is a clear danger to others and the community."

According to court docs, Chan "freely admitted" to his plan to move out of the country, and officers found packed luggage and his passport when examining the murder scene. Prosecutors said Chan has no family and few ties to the community.

RELATED: Man stabs wife to death in Ballard apartment, police say

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Chan is being held on a $4 million bail, due to a "likelihood of future violence" and the likelihood he may skip trial to leave the country.

The sentencing range for second-degree murder sits between 12–20 years, plus an additional two years for the use of a deadly weapon.