Court docs: Everett man shot and killed neighbor through shared apartment wall

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor through their shared wall in an Everett apartment complex.

Around 1 a.m. on March 2, Everett Police responded to calls for a shooting in the 8200 block of 11th Dr W at the Erwin Estate apartments.

When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man on his bed with gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators later learned that his next door neighbor allegedly shot him through their shared wall.

"It is unknown as of this writing if the bullet defects in the wall were created by one shot from a shotgun or multiple shots from a rifle or pistol," court documents read.

The 41-year-old neighbor was booked into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree murder.

Officers were called to the apartment complex a day earlier, only this time, it was the suspect who had called 911.

The suspect called to report that his neighbor, the victim, was yelling, "you're f****** dead" and "I've got a gun pointed at you," according to court documents. The suspect said he armed himself and that the neighbor was pounding on the shared wall non-stop.

When officers spoke with the neighbor, he told them he had been asleep. Neighbors did not hear any yelling or banging. One tenant told officers that they had issues with the suspect previously and had called 911 on him before.

Officers believed the suspect was having a mental health issue and that no crime or disturbance from the neighbor had occurred.

It's unclear if the suspect will undergo a mental evaluation.