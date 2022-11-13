Court docs: Carjacking suspect captured after using stolen credit card to buy Wendy's

The suspect in a string of carjackings last week in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle faces additional charges of identity theft—allegedly using a stolen credit card to order Wendy's, where police tracked him down.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Maar Rambang faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree identity theft. He also has six prior felony convictions in the Spokane area, one of them for stealing a car.

Court docs say around 11:44 a.m. on Nov. 9, Rambang went to the U.S. Postal Service parking lot in Kent and carjacked a Toyota Corolla, pointing a gun at the driver and telling her, "Get out of the car or I'm going to shoot you!"

Rambang then reportedly drove to Bellevue Square Mall, ditched the Corolla and carjacked a black BMW around 12:30 p.m.

Kent Police say Rambang sped across the SR 520 Floating Bridge, hitting several cars, before reaching Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood and abandoning the BMW. He went to carjack another man at gunpoint, but the man refused, so Rambang shot him in the knee and stole his car, court docs say.

According to court documents, Rambang then drove back to Kent in the Jeep and used the Bellevue victim's stolen credit card to make purchases at a Shell gas station and Wendy's.

Officers used GPS to track the stolen Jeep to the Wendy's parking lot, and Rambang sped off. After a five and a half minute chase, officers used a PIT maneuver to stop Rambang's vehicle and take him into custody in Renton.

During his arrest, officers found newly-purchased Wendy's food, stolen credit cards and a loaded gun.

Seattle Police then got the victim's permission to search the Jeep further, where they found a backpack full of loaded magazines and loose ammunition, and a puffy coat in the backseat containing two drivers licenses—Rambang's Washington license and a Nebraska license for "Goamar Wuowrut." Police said the man photographed in both photos appears to be the same person.

Rambang gave the name "Goamar Wuowrut" when officers went to book him into King County Jail, but they could not identify him, so they booked him as "John Doe."

Once police informed jail staff they found the Rambang and Wuowrut licenses, they were able to confirm Rambang's identity, which revealed a criminal history tied to Spokane County.

The King County Prosecutor's Office argued for Rambang to be held on a $500,000 bail. Rambang is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 23.