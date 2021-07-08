Court docs: Man plotted murder of estranged wife for a week, said he was 'taking care of business'

The man who allegedly killed his estranged wife inside Sam's Tavern in Bellevue on Monday told detectives that he had been planning her murder for over a week, according to court documents.

Court documents say that the suspect, 34-year-old Dylan Scott Jennings, and his wife were separated and that she had started dating someone else.

Jennings told investigators that he was angry that she was seeing someone and that a week and a half before the murder, he broke into his brother’s safe using a hacksaw to steal a gun inside, court documents say.

Investigators say he plotted for over a week before driving to Sam’s Tavern and shooting his wife, who worked as an employee and was closing down the bar.

"During the interview with investigators, the defendant showed no remorse and blamed his estranged wife for leaving him and for dating someone else. He referred to his actions as ‘taking care of business,’" according to charging documents.

Jennings has been convicted on several domestic violence charges in the past, including assault and unlawful imprisonment.

He has been charged with first-degree domestic violence murder. Bail has been set at $3 million.

