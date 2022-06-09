Court docs: 89-year-old accused of killing his wife shot her after argument

An 89-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his wife in their Capitol Hill home said the pair hadn't been getting along for some time, so he shot her after an argument, according to court documents.

Isaac Ealy walked into the Seattle Police East Precinct on June 7 to report that he had shot and killed his 83-year-old wife.

When he entered, he told police that he had shot her about one to three days ago, and that she was still in the bathroom where he killed her, according to court documents.

Ealy willingly gave his address and keys to police, where they searched the home to confirm what he was telling them.

When they arrived, they found an "obviously deceased adult female" in the bathroom with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The woman was identified as 83-year-old Alice May Scott, Ealy's wife.

When he was arrested, Ealy told police that he and his wife had "not gotten along for a long time" and that they were arguing again on the day he shot her, according to court documents.

He told police he went to the basement to get his shotgun out of a locked storage box and grabbed four or five shotgun shells. He went back up to the bathroom where his wife was and shot her once, according to court documents.

She was left in that bathroom for about three days while he continued to live in the house, court documents say.

Ealy told police he came forward because his wife's son came around, asking for her. Court documents say "Mr. Ealy then began to realize that Ms. Scott's death is going to become apparent to her family."

According to court documents, he told investigators that he turned himself in because he didn't want to get Scott's son in trouble if he were to retaliate in response to his mother's death.

Ealy is being held on a $2 million bond and has been charged with second-degree murder. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office told FOX 13 that they do not have any other cases referred to their office regarding Ealy.