Couple in Federal Way pleads for return of stolen puppies

Police are asking for your help to find Koba and KoKo, who were both stolen last week in the Buenna neighborhood in the Redondo Beach area after they got out of their yard.

The American Bully breed dogs are both 13 weeks old and have microchips confirming their ownership.

"I'm just trying to get as many eyes as possible to spread the word out there, to get my puppies back home. The fact that I don't know if they are being cared for and being loved on and being fed and watered or are they being mistreated? I don't know what hands they're in. That's the most heartbreaking," said Zoranna Gueco.

If you have seen them, please call 911 or contact Federal Way PD and reference case # 20-9771.

