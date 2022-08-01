Expand / Collapse search

Couple frisks at least 6 pedestrians to steal jewelry in Bellevue, targeting victims in their 70s

By FOX 13 News Staff
Crime and Public Safety
According to Bellevue police, the couple targeted victims in their 70s, who spoke little English.

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are looking to identify two suspects, and alert the public, following several jewelry thefts.

Police are investigating at least six thefts where a couple steals jewelry from people on the street. In four of the six cases, the couple targeted people in their 70s who spoke little English, so they were confused as to what was happening and what the couple was asking of them.

The couple even frisked the victims for jewelry or money to steal, police said.

The suspects have been associated with four different vehicles, which are most likely rentals, police said. During at least one instance, there were two children in the car. 

Police believe they are part of an organized crime ring operating along the west coast. 

It's unclear if these thefts are related to a jewelry scam that was reported in King and Kitsap Counties

In those scams, a couple tells the victim(s) their overseas luggage was lost and that they need money until it arrives, and in exchange, they give the victim jewelry as collateral. However, the jewelry victims receive from the couple are fake and they get scammed out of thousands of dollars.

