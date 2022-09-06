Country star Luke Combs makes 12-year-old's birthday extra special with free concert ticket

Country star Luke Combs recently went viral for making a 12-year-old's birthday party extra special at a recent concert in May, offering to cover the costs of their tickets on Sept. 2.

Video posted by Bryan James shows the American Country legend bringing the show to a halt to address two young fans holding a sign stating they would stack wood to pay for concert tickets.

"Luke gave the boys money he had in his pocket and got together with the boys … after the concert to take photos and give them some merchandise," James told Storyful.

James wrote in the original posting of the video: "Luke is the man."

Bo Fenderson, 12, and his friend Tanner stacked five cords of wood in order to pay for their own tickets to the Bangor, Maine concert, WABI-TV reported.

"We made $100 bucks stacking 5 cords of wood, bought two Luke Combs tickets. Man, he sounds good. Our Dads swore it was a waste of time, oh but they were wrong. Today’s my 12th birthday, oh Lord when it rains it pours," Fenderson's sign read.

Combs spotted the sign during his Friday night show and pulled $140 out of his wallet to pay the kids back for their tickets.

"How much were you tickets? $100? $200? Y’all paid $200, a hundred dollars apiece," he said. "Oh my God, I only got $140 right here. Y’all want that, pay yourselves back. I’ll get you some more."

The "Beautiful Crazy" singer invited the kids to come hang out backstage after the show.

"I thought it was pretty cool to see him walking towards us," Tanner told the outlet.

"He came towards us, and we were able to meet with him. I thought it was really cool," Bo added.

Bo's mother told WABI-TV that Combs was a "great role model" to the kids.

"He’s a great role model to take the time and do that, and really acknowledge what they did," Desiree told the outlet. "It wasn’t just Luke, it was the rest of the staff too that made it happen and made it a point to come find us and the boys and fulfill that promise that he made to them. I think for all of the sisters, the cousins, and the friends that they all learned a valuable lesson."

"I just think it’s really an amazing thing for him to have done this to reinforce lessons that we try to instill in our children," Tanner’s mom, Justine, also said to the TV station. "They went knowing, and just to make it this big is amazing. It’s so heartwarming."

Combs also refunded all tickets to his Saturday night show in Bangor after he experienced vocal issues.

The country music star "announced that he was still going to perform but, because of the condition of his voice, he did not feel he could put on a real show," radio station B98.5 reported.

"Because of that, he was going to refund the money concertgoers had paid for tickets to the show," the outlet said. "Visibly upset with the situation, he explained that he understands the cost of going to a concert goes way beyond what is paid for the tickets. For many people there are hotel rooms, dinners, babysitters, gas, and more. Refunding the price of the tickets was, in his mind, the least he could do."

Storyful and FOX News contributed to this story.

