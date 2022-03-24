Could Deshaun Watson face another charge by a Texas grand Jury?

It's been nearly two weeks since a grand jury declined to criminally charge Deshaun Watson, now reports from the New York Times suggest a Texas grand jury is seeking another charge.

According to the report, a grand jury in Brazoria County, just south of Houston past Sugar Land is looking into evidence from the 10th accusation of sexual misconduct against the former Houston Texans Quarterback.

This new report also comes almost a week after Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The grand jury’s decision in early March came about a year after the women first filed their suits, accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis, or kissing them against their will during massage appointments. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex.

During a special hearing in February, Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, asked the judge to delay the deposition of his client until there is a resolution with the criminal case filed against him, saying there will be prejudicial impacts.

The judge ultimately ruled the deposition can go on, but will be restricted to the nine accusers who have not filed a criminal complaint. Eight of the women who sued Watson filed criminal complaints against him with Houston police and appeared before the grand jury. Two other women who didn’t sue Watson also filed police complaints.

FOX 26 has reached out to his attorney, Rusty Hardin, and Tony Buzbee, who is representing several women involved in the lawsuit, but we have not heard back from them, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.