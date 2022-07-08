Expand / Collapse search

Costco raises prices of 2 popular food court favorites

By FOX 13 News Staff
Issaquah
The cost of inflation is now hitting the Issaquah-based retailer.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. - Don’t worry, you can still get the hot dog and soda combo for $1.50 and a slice of pizza for under $2 at the Costco food court.

However, the cost of inflation is now hitting the Issaquah-based retailer. 

The food court’s chicken bake, a breaded item filled with chicken, cheese, bacon, and a Caesar dressing, went up from $2.99 to $3.99 and the 20 oz. soda is now $0.69, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Costco’s membership is expected to go up before the end of the year.


 