Costco considering second Seattle warehouse, looking to old Sam's Club location

Costco is considering a second warehouse store in Seattle, and the company is eyeing the old Sam's Club building.

Puget Sound Business Journal reports Costco filed preliminary plans with the city to renovate the building, located at Aurora Avenue and 137th Street. Early estimates put the cost at $10 million.

Costco, based out of Issaquah, has also planned locations in Lake Stevens and Pasco, as well as five other national stores set to open in the next month.

MG2, a Seattle architecture company, will help with renovations. It is not yet known when construction would start.

