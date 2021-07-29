Cooling center opens in Tacoma as community braces for another round of hot weather

Temperatures are soaring once again in western Washington and around the region. Though temperatures won’t reach triple digits like the three-day heatwave in late June, the hot weather will be uncomfortable and dangerous for some.

The City of Tacoma is alerting the community of a cooling station available at Lighthouse Activity Center.

"The weather is changing drastically and it’s just really, really warm out there. So, we need to keep people hydrated and cool and safe," said Lighthouse site manager, Marla Brown.

The station is air-conditioned and stocked with water, snacks and movies for anyone needing a comfortable place to escape the heat.

"A lot of us here in Washington, we’re not used to this kind of weather. We don’t have A/C in our home. So, that’s what we’re here for," said Lighthouse nutrition coordinator Grace Morales.

The room is set up with COVID-19 safety measures, including hand sanitizer on every table divided by plexiglass. Masks are required and visitors will have their temperatures checked before entering.

"Our seniors are the most vulnerable population, and that’s the majority who will probably come here as they did on the last go-round. So, we just want to make sure they’re protected and safe," said Brown.

The cooling station is available any day when temperatures are 85 degrees and high or during poor air quality. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and weekends from 1-6 p.m.

Lighthouse Activity Center is located at 5016 A Street in Tacoma, managed by the Korean Women's Association.

The weather feels it feels a lot hotter for vendors at the Tacoma Farmer’s Market. Though Lumpia Love has a tent above its register, is not allowed to have a tent above its outdoor kitchen due to fire hazard.

"It does get very hot out in the sun as well as standing right next to a deep fryer and propane stove," said owner Lynette Boado.

While serving Filipino cuisine in the heat, the team uses a misting fan and place a cold, wet cloth on their necks to help stay cool.

"It’s refreshing when you are just sweating," said Boado. "We have some extra staff here today so that we can switch out who’s cooking and who’s working under the tent."

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram